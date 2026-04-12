Rory McIlroy's Embrace With Wife Erica Stoll and Daughter Poppy After 2nd Masters Win

Rory McIlroy is no stranger to adversity in his golfing career. And he had to overcome some adversity in order to capture his second straight Masters title, which he just secured on April 12.

McIlroy did an elite job of damage control on the back nine. He had several poor shots off the tee but rebounded well enough to finish with a -12, which proved to be enough to win his second consecutive green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy speaks after receiving the green jacket | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica Stoll and Daughter Poppy Celebrate Back-to-Back Masters Victory

After holing out on the 18th and celebrating his victory with a scream, McIlroy found his daughter, Poppy and his wife, Erica. He shared a long hug with Poppy before going in for a kiss with Erica.

ESPN's X account posted several screenshots of the moment with Rory and Poppy, as that embrace is sure to warm many hearts in the aftermath of McIlroy making history once again.

Rory and his daughter Poppy after he won his second Masters 💚 pic.twitter.com/aprbIoCpz4 — ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2026

Poppy McIlroy's Iconic Masters Par 3 Contest Moment

Given how big a star McIlroy has become to this point in his career, there's a big interest in his personal life. This is largely with his wife, Erica Stoll, and his daughter, Poppy.

Poppy was the star of the show during last year's Masters Par 3 Contest, as she drained an exceedingly deep putt that went very viral.

Poppy McIlroy converts the lengthy putt on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/6Vfkfxm3v7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025

Before this year's Par 3 Contest, McIlroy explained how much this moment mattered to Poppy by saying, "I really love that she started to get into the game a lot more, and it all stemmed from the putt last year at the Par 3. So she made sure that I brought her putter up this year, so she can hit the putt with her putter and not mine."

A Brief History of Back-to-Back Masters Champions

There have only been four men to have won The Masters for two straight years. Jack Nicklaus did it in 1965 and 1966, Nick Faldo did it in 1989 and 1990, and Tiger Woods did it in 2001 and 2002. Then McIlroy ended that drought by doing it in 2025 and 2026.

No golfer has even won three consecutive Masters. Therefore, McIlroy will have a chance to do the unthinkable at this time next year.

However, that's surely the last thing on his mind right now, as he just wants to receive his green jacket and celebrate this moment with his family.