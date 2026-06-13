Mercedes F1 Team Trolls Kim Kardashian Over Towel Controversy With a Savage Response

The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix had an extra layer of spectacle to it with the official introduction of Kim Kardashian as a Formula 1 WAG on the F1 paddock.

SKIMS Mogul Kim Kardashian with the Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team at the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

During her time at the Monaco GP to support her boyfriend, Ferrari driver and seven time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Kardashian drew an astounding amount of attention while at the race track and enjoying her stay in Monte Carlo.

Kim Kardashian's Two Viral Monaco Moments

Two viral moments served as the capstone to the SKIMS founder's attention-grabbing presence on the paddock.

1. Kardashian Grabs Kimi Antonelli's Cool Down Towel From The Podium

One significant moment which garnered global virality came about after the business mogul allegedly grabbed race winner Kimi Antonelli's cool down towel, swiping the towel from the winners stand placed on the track for the three podium finishers.



In the video below you can see Kardashian using the towel to pat herself down.

After the Monaco Grand Prix, Kim Kardashian took the towel meant for race winner Kimi Antonelli to wipe her head with it. pic.twitter.com/CFbsj2LxBj — ♛𝓵𝓮𝓸🥷🇵🇹 (@heyyitsleox) June 8, 2026

Photos and videos of the towel moment quickly circulated online as social media images appeared to show Kardashian taking Antonelli's towel, using it to wipe her brow and sunglasses, and then walking away with the towel in hand.

Kimi Antonelli is funny for this 😂



(via @mercedesamgf1) pic.twitter.com/xrCPCv7w6o — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 11, 2026

2. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Delivers a Sharp Social Response to Kim Kardashian's Alleged Towel Swiping

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo with Formula 1 officials at the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo | IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Throughout the weekend, Kardashian made her presence known around Monaco and on the sidelines of the race track. She was seen at the Ferrari garage supporting support her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, and while at the track she interacted with other F1 drivers competing in the Monaco Grand Prix.

The now most interesting and now viral moment came after the race finish when the reality television star walked away with Kimi Antonelli cool down towel, creating a fun "controversy" that had the

Mercedes and Antonelli's social media team buzzing to capitalize on "towel-gate."

Mercedes And Antonelli's Social Response

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver, who is currently topping the leaderboard for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, responded to his missing towel with a biting sense of humor on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team's official social media accounts.

In the video clip, Antonelli asks the audience if they have seen his missing towel. Then the camera cuts to fellow Mercedes driver George Russell, who is in turn asked if he has seen Kimi's missing towel.

Though the video clip was made in jest and with affection towards Kim Kardashian from the Mercedes team, fans noted the "savage takedown" and "trolling" of the mother of four for walking away with Antonelli's post-race towel.

Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix with an official Formula 1 headset on in the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team's garage | IMAGO / DeFodi Images

With Kardashian seemingly set to become a staple on the Formula 1 paddock as her romance with Hamilton continues, there is certain to be plenty more friendly and sarcastic banter from both sides of the towel debacle.