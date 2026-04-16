Mike Trout's Wife Jess Reacts to Angels Star's Historic Home Run Streak vs Yankees

Los Angeles Star outfielder Mike Trout spent about a decade as arguably the greatest baseball player in the world, and seemed on track to enter the conversation for being the greatest hitter of all time once his career ended.

Then came the injuries. Trout only played in 36 games during the 2021 season because of an elbow injury. He appeared in 119 games the season prior, then 82 games in 2023, 29 in 2024, and 130 in 2025. And since he hasn't been able to find a rhythm on the field because he has been injured so often, he hasn't been quite the same superstar as he had once been before the COVID pandemic.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

While Trout is now 34 years old, his prime is in the rearview mirror, and stars like Shohei Ohtani (his former teammate on the Angels) and Aaron Judge have overtaken him as the biggest names in baseball.

That being said, a healthy Trout is still a world-class player. And he has been showing that throughout this 2026 season. He is currently hitting .246 with a 1.010 OPS, 7 home runs, and 16 RBIs in 19 games played.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout watches his two run home run against the New York Yankees | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

And Trout's resurgence has never been clearer than it is right now, after his Angels played a four-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Trout hit five home runs against the Yankees in this series, which is the first time in MLB history that an opposing player has hit a home run in four consecutive days at Yankee Stadium, according to an X post from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Mike Trout with his fifth home run in this series from Yankee Stadium. Man, it’s good to see him swing it like this again. pic.twitter.com/7tRYVU6CKy — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) April 16, 2026

Mike Trout's Wife Jess Has Fire Reaction to Home Run Spree vs. Yankees

One person who never doubted that Trout could return to form is his wife, Jess. The couple has been married since 2017 and have two kids together.

Trout hit his fourth home run in three games against New York on April 15. The @angels Instagram account made a post about this that was captioned, "@miketrout IS ON ANOTHER PLANET 🌎 HIS 4TH HOMER IN 3 DAYS!"

Jess then posted this to her Instagram story afterwards and added, "🔥🔥🔥".

She also reposted Instagram user @diego1927angels' video about how exciting the Angels have been to watch this season, and added, "you can't make this stuff up! 😂".

It has been awesome seeing Trout perform up to his potential once again this season. Although Yankees fans were wishing it didn't come against their team.