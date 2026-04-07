Morgan Riddle's Candid Response to Taylor Fritz Breakup Claim Speaks Volumes

While there are plenty of iconic couples in tennis, it's hard to argue that no tennis WAG is more well-known than Morgan Riddle.

Riddle (who is a fashion and social media influencer) and Fritz (who is the world's No. 9-ranked player, according to the ATP) have been together since 2020. Fritz has a son named Jordan, who was born in 2017 as a result of Fritz's marriage with former professional tennis player Raquel Pedraza (which lasted from 2016 to 2019). But this hasn't changed anything about his strong relationship with Riddle, who is 28 years old.

Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Riddle and Fritz met on Raya, which is a members-only dating app, back in 2020. Since this was right in the middle of the COVID pandemic, the couple had no other choice but to order sushi and watch a horror movie together on their first date.

"We went to his place and I made him watch Midsommar with me, the really messed-up horror movie. Why I chose that as my first introduction to a guy, I don't really know. I think I traumatized him a little bit," Riddle said, per a 2023 article from PEOPLE.

Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of Taylor Fritz | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The couple gets to travel the world together while Fritz is on tour. And while this makes for an exciting lifestyle, both have spoken about how it can be hard to find quality time together while Fritz is constantly playing in tournaments.

Still, it would seem that these two have settled in to a successful routine in their relationship.

Morgan Riddle Laughs Off Taylor Fritz Breakup Rumor With Clear Message

But that hasn't kept some tennis tabloids from claiming that there is friction between them. The @usopenbeyondthebaseline Instagram account made an April 6 post that featured a photo that was captioned, "DUMPED: Sourced say that Taylor Fritz has DUMPED his longtime Taylor Riddle".

Lack of clear sources, and grammatical errors aside, this post got some traction in the tennis community.

It also caught Riddle's attention, as she commented on it and wrote, "@taylor_fritz damn did you know about this?? 🤣🤣".

This response from Riddle makes it extremely clear that there is no truth to this rumor and that she and Fritz are still going strong. Otherwise, she surely wouldn't have commented on the post and tagged Fritz (who still hasn't commented back publicly).

IMAGO / MediaPunch

While the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters Open is underway, Fritz withdrew because of a knee injury. This means he's probably with Riddle right now and didn't feel the need to respond publicly.