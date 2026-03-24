Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Turns Heads in White Miami Open Outfit

28-year-old United States tennis star Taylor Fritz is currently facing off against Jiri Lehecka of Czechia in the Round of 16 at the 2026 Miami Open.

Fritz is looking to produce the first victory of his 2026 season, after a successful 2025 campaign where he won two ATP titles and made it to the semifinal of Wimbledon before coming up short against two-time defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

Taylor Fritz (USA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Regardless of how Fritz's time at the Miami Open finishes, there's no question that he's winning off the court. This is owed to his relationship with long-term girlfriend, Morgan Riddle.

Fritz and Riddle (who is a fashion influencer) have been in a relationship since 2020. While Fritz has a son named Jordan (who was born in 2017), with former professional tennis player Raquel Pedraza (to whom he was married from 2016 to 2019), this hasn't changed anything about the strong bond with Riddle and Fritz share.

Morgan Riddle shows off her sheer black outfit at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

Morgan Riddle Makes Statement With White Outfit at Miami Open

Pre usual with his other tournaments, Riddle has accompanied Fritz at the Miami Open. This was made clear by an Instagram post that Alisha Revel (@alisharevel) made on March 23, which showed the outfits of several prominent influencers who attended this tennis tournament.

Riddle is the final person who is shown in the video. She can be seen wearing an eye-catching white romper and strikes a pose that's fitting for her platform. The post is captioned, "strict no photo policy ✋🏼 ," with the joke being that everyone included in the video is pretending like they don't want photos taken before they strike a sudden pose that produces a great photo.

Riddle reposted this video (which has "Obsessed" by Mariah Carey at the background music) to her Instagram story on March 23.

Fans will need to keep an eye on Fritz's match on Tuesday to see what sort of outfit Riddle is wearing. Then again, it seems like that she'll post some sort of content about the outfit in the coming days.