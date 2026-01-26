Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle Turns Heads in Sheer Black Stunner at Australian Open
We've been here before with Taylor Fritz.
The star-crossed American has been close to winning his first major, but usually heavyweights like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner stand in his way.
Fritz's girlfriend, fashion influencer Morgan Riddle, usually steals the most headlines for this sports power couple with her flawless match-day fits and fantastic looks throughout the tennis majors each season.
And that trend has continued for the 2026 Australian Open, where most of us expect Fritz to lose to the 24-time major winning Djokovic, who is undefeated against Fritz, 28, at 11-0, with the most recent victory coming in the quarterfinals of the 2025 US Open.
Djokovic, 38, is already looming in the Aussie Open quarterfinals with a gift walkover. Fritz is about to play the No. 5 seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti, 23, for a chance to conquer those demons.
Riddle has already won the Australian Open with her her sheer black fit
Riddle slayed a stunner in Fritz's third-round win against two-time major winner Stan Wawrinka, 40, who celebrated the last time around the block before retirement by chugging a beer like he was WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
Not even Wawrinka's awesome post-match gesture could take away from Riddle's sheer black outfit.
Riddle joked with her serious face card Instagram carousel post, "this is my excited face."
Obviously the only thing that would turn that serious look into pure joy would be for Fritz to win that ever elusive first Grand Slam.
Then not only would Riddle slay yet another fit, she would do it with a huge smile on her face.
