ESPN's Molly Qerim flexes Paige Bueckers UConn fit with killer red heels
The UConn Huskies laughed at their No. 2 seed and dominated the NCAA women's tournament by destroying all of the No. 1 seeds that got in their way to clinch their 12th national championship.
It culminated with legendary head coach Geno Auriemma, who has been at the helm for all 12, beating Dawn Staley's juggernaut and defending champs South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 with the superstar power of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong.
If you didn't know, "First Take" host Molly Qerim went to UConn, and the 41-year-old fashionista was understandably stoked that her alma mater took home another natty.
Qerim reposted UConn's celebratory post yesterday, captioning it, "@genoauriemma the winningest coach of all-time... After 2 injured seasons...so happy @paigebueckers got hers!'
The excited Huskies famous alum then showed up to "First Take" flexing a Paige Bueckers jersey fit with killer red heels to match, sharing the fantastic fit in an Instagram post.
"Huge congrats to the UConn Huskies! Another one. Shout to @paigebueckers for staying the course and finishing the job. @sarahstrong_ is the future. Can’t forget the 🐐 @g3noauriemma5 12!!!!
Yes, you'll have to suffer through a PK Subban-Shannon Sharpe debate about LeBron James in the GOAT debate vs. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, but it's worth checking out the ensemble that Qerim, always styling, which Stephen A. Smith has said often pointed out, pulls off perfectly.
Almost as perfect as Paige Bueckers and the winningest coach in college basketball history taking down No. 1 seeds USC, UCLA, and South Carolina on their way to a lucky dozen.