Paige Bueckers’ mom’s unreal Kobe Bryant connection at UConn national championship
The UConn Huskies are back on top of women’s college basketball after winning their 12th national championship and first since 2016 after dismantling two-time defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks, 82-59. This would’ve been the first year Gianna “Gigi” Bryant would’ve been eligible to be part of the team. In the press conference after the game, All-American Paige Bueckers reflected on how she felt Kobe and Gigi’s presence out there on the court and in her mom’s hotel room.
Gigi was 13 when she and her Los Angeles Lakers legend dad Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash on the way to play a girl’s basketball game at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Gigi was nicknamed as “Mambacita” and was following in dad’s footsteps in basketball. Kobe said Gigi was “hellbent on UConn”and playing for legendary coach Geno Auriemma.
After her tragic death, the UConn team honored Gigi by draping her No. 2 jersey with a bouquet of flowers on the bench in a moving tribute, saying she was “forever a Husky.”
Auriemma had a beautiful speech at the memorial for Kobe and Gigi and talked about his experience meeting them.
After the Huskies won on Sunday, Gigi’s mom and Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant had an amazing tribute for her daughter in what could’ve been her out there celebrating with the team. Bueckers, who is a lock to be the this year’s No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, was asked about what she thought about how Gigi could’ve been on this team. There were times she said that “God really showed himself” this week like her mom staying in room 824, which is both of Kobe’s numbers with 8 and 24. She’d add: “Kobe’s watching over us. Gigi’s watching over us.”
It’s heartbreaking to think about because Gigi had the DNA and the drive to be on this UConn team — and maybe a star. No doubt, somewhere Gigi and Kobe were smiling on Sunday watching the Huskies crowned champions once again.