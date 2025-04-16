New WNBA star Paige Bueckers celebrates getting drafted No. 1 overall by attending Broadway play
Paige Bueckers had a night out on the town in New York City.
The 22-year-old basketball star, who was recently selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 15, and revealed that she spent the night at the theatre. Bueckers attended a production of Hell's Kitchen, the new Broadway musical written by multi-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys.
"So fire," wrote Bueckers in the post along with a photo of the playbill and a view of her seats from the audience.
RELATED: UConn's Azzi Fudd nails selfie with Paige Bueckers' siblings in sweet moment
Bueckers wasn't the only celebrity who has seen Hell's Kitchen, which just hit its one-year anniversary. Jordyn Woods, famed celebrity influencer and girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, attended the show this past weekend and even shared a photo with Keys in celebration of it remaining open for over a year.
The evening out was well deserved considering the month that Bueckers has had. On top of being the newest superstar to enter the WNBA she also helped lead the UConn Huskies to a National Championship in the women's 2025 March Madness tournament.