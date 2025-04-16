The Athlete Lifestyle logo

New WNBA star Paige Bueckers celebrates getting drafted No. 1 overall by attending Broadway play

The 23-year-old baller has been having an excellent 2025 thus far and decided to take in some theater to celebrate her accomplishments.

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Paige Bueckers had a night out on the town in New York City.

The 22-year-old basketball star, who was recently selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 15, and revealed that she spent the night at the theatre. Bueckers attended a production of Hell's Kitchen, the new Broadway musical written by multi-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

"So fire," wrote Bueckers in the post along with a photo of the playbill and a view of her seats from the audience.

Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers attends Alicia Keys' broadway musical "Hell's Kitchen." / Photo Credit: Paige Bueckers on Instagram

Bueckers wasn't the only celebrity who has seen Hell's Kitchen, which just hit its one-year anniversary. Jordyn Woods, famed celebrity influencer and girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, attended the show this past weekend and even shared a photo with Keys in celebration of it remaining open for over a year.

The evening out was well deserved considering the month that Bueckers has had. On top of being the newest superstar to enter the WNBA she also helped lead the UConn Huskies to a National Championship in the women's 2025 March Madness tournament.

Paige Bueckers
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
