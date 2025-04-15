UConn's Azzi Fudd nails selfie with Paige Bueckers' siblings in sweet moment
Like the good teammate she was as a UConn Huskies star, Paige Bueckers shared the spotlight of her big WNBA draft night with bestie Azzi Fudd.
After winning the first national title at UConn since 2016, Monday night was about Bueckers going to the next level, and as expected she was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings.
Fudd, 22, was in attendance with an extreme makeover that made her unrecognizable and with her stunning fit at the event that was certainly was a showstopper. The Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player then went to Bueckers’ draft afterparty where she changed again into yet another amazing look in a sparkly cocktail dress.
Paige also had a moment with her siblings after the draft, posing for an epic shot with brothers Ryan and Drew, and sister Lauren with her Wings hat on a hotel bed.
Fudd had a touching moment as well with the kids where they all rocked the Dallas cap for an epic photo.
Drew was also the star in a proud brother-sister moment after the draft with their handshake in a heartwarming video.
It was nice of Bueckers to share her night with her siblings and her former teammate Fudd. Like she does on the court, Paige made sure to dish out assists and share the stage.