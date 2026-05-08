Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Drops 'OMG' Reaction to Italian Open Return After Injury

The tennis world doesn't quite feel the same when Novak Djokovic isn't competing.

And while a world where there's never another Djokovic match isn't too far into the future (he's currently 38 years old and doesn't plan to play forever), the good news is that there's still time for tennis fans to watch the Serbian legend and 24-time Grand Slam singles champion before he calls it a career.

Novak Djokovic | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans haven't been able to watch Djokovic compete for the past several months because he suffered a right shoulder injury earlier this year. However, he's making his return in the Italian Open, as he looks to prepare for Roland Garros (the French Open) later this month.

Djokovic is facing Dino Prižmić in the Round of 64 on May 8. While he doesn't appear too invested in his outcome for the Italian Open (he instead wants to use the tournament to shake the rust off for Roland Garros), it wouldn't be surprising to see him making a run deep into the tournament, especially because Carlos Alcaraz is still sidelined with an injury.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Reacts Strongly to Italian Open Return

The entire tennis community will likely be rooting for Djokovic to succeed amid his return to the court. But his biggest supporter will remain his wife, Jelena, to whom he has been married since 2014. However, the couple has been together for much longer than that, as they were actually high school sweethearts.

They currently have two children together, named Stefan and Tara.

It's clear the Jelena is excited about seeing her husband back doing what he loves on the court. This was shown by her reaction to a May 7 Instagram post from @internazionalibnlditalia that showed Djokovic making his entrance while wearing a yellow jumpsuit.

The post was captioned, "Runway King 👑". Jelena posted this to her Instagram story with a sticker that had "OMG" written on it.

One would imagine that Jelena is in Rome right now, supporting Novak in person as he looks to return to form.

Then again, perhaps Jelena has to remain at home with their two children, as they're still just little kids. Regardless, Jelena will be watching Novak competing, whether it's on TV or in person. And if she isn't in Rome with him, one would imagine that she'll come to France later to this month to watch Novak competing in yet another Grand Slam event.