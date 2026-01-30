Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Has Rare Reaction to His Jannik Sinner Dramatic Win

Novak Djokovic will play for Grand Slam No. 25 at the Australian Open after the No. 4 seed stunned No. 2 Jannik Sinner. The Serbian legend’s wife Jelena reacted to his stunning upset afterward.

The 38-year-old Djokovic ended the 24-year-old, two-time reigning Australian Open champion Sinner’s amazing run in Melbourne, Australia, at 19 matches. It was an epic five-set match for Djokovic (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4) and another amazing career moment.

Incredible win for Djokovic this morning. Would be great if he could win one more: pic.twitter.com/8wuJs7IGck — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 30, 2026

You could see how much it meant to him, too.

Novak Djokovic reacts after the men s singles semifinal match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 31, 2026. (Photo by Xinhua) | MAGO / Xinhua

Djokovic already holds the record for most Grand Slams with 24, and now will go for the big 2-5 vs. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. He hasn’t won, however, since the 2023 US Open.

Jelena Djokovic reacts to her husband’s big win

After the match, his wife Jelena had a rare reaction posting emojis fighting back the tears of joy.

🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 30, 2026

One more and there will be some serious tears as he’ll be back on top of the tennis world.

It wasn’t an easy route to the final as Djokovic was down two sets to none vs. Lorenzo Musetti before the Italian had to withdraw due to injury in a stunning turn of events.

Jelena was defenitely into the tennis happen at the Australian Open for both men’s and women’s when she weighed in earlier on the Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea match.

Jelena Djokovic on the Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea situation at the Australian Open pic.twitter.com/hje511Ed5I — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 23, 2026

Novak and Jelena were high school sweethearts and married in 2014. They have two children, a son named Stefan and a daughter named Tara.

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Jelena Djokovic, the wife of Novak Djokovic, cheers in the men’s singles gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

