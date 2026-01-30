Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Has Rare Reaction to His Jannik Sinner Dramatic Win
Novak Djokovic will play for Grand Slam No. 25 at the Australian Open after the No. 4 seed stunned No. 2 Jannik Sinner. The Serbian legend’s wife Jelena reacted to his stunning upset afterward.
The 38-year-old Djokovic ended the 24-year-old, two-time reigning Australian Open champion Sinner’s amazing run in Melbourne, Australia, at 19 matches. It was an epic five-set match for Djokovic (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4) and another amazing career moment.
RELATED: Jannik Sinner’s GF Laila Causes Stir in Black-Fit Selfie Missing Novak Djokovic Match
You could see how much it meant to him, too.
RELATED: Alexander Zverev's GF Caroline Stuns in All-White Fit Before Carlos Alcaraz Match
Djokovic already holds the record for most Grand Slams with 24, and now will go for the big 2-5 vs. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. He hasn’t won, however, since the 2023 US Open.
Jelena Djokovic reacts to her husband’s big win
After the match, his wife Jelena had a rare reaction posting emojis fighting back the tears of joy.
One more and there will be some serious tears as he’ll be back on top of the tennis world.
It wasn’t an easy route to the final as Djokovic was down two sets to none vs. Lorenzo Musetti before the Italian had to withdraw due to injury in a stunning turn of events.
Jelena was defenitely into the tennis happen at the Australian Open for both men’s and women’s when she weighed in earlier on the Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea match.
Novak and Jelena were high school sweethearts and married in 2014. They have two children, a son named Stefan and a daughter named Tara.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.