Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Writes Love Note to Husband for Carlos Alcaraz Final

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic, has not been by his side at the 2026 Australian Open for his miracle run, with some luck, at 38 years old.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena watches her husband's match defeating Roger Federer in the finals of the BNP Paribas Open. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Yet his high school sweetheart has still been making headlines, both for her loving support of the 24-time major winner, including an insane 10 Australian Open titles, and for her controversial opinion earlier in tennis' first major regarding her comments about Naomi Osaka.

Jelena Djokovic on the Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea situation at the Australian Open pic.twitter.com/hje511Ed5I — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 23, 2026

But alas, with the tennis GOAT, and apparently so too with his wife, there is always a bit of tension to go along with the greatness.

Now that Djoker has defied Father Time by beating the heavily favored World No. 2, and back-to-back Australian Open champion, Jannik Sinner in a five-set semifinals thriller, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is standing in his way for his 11th Melbourne title, while the six-time major winning Spaniard is looking to become the youngest Grand Slam champion ever at 22.

When Novak Djokovic played his first Australian Open, Sinner was 3 and Alcaraz was 1.



21 years later, he’s competing with them where it all began.



That is the greatness of Novak Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/QUWXUIkknt — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) January 30, 2026

To mark this momentous occasion, Jelena penned a loved note to her husband in an Instagram post just before the historic finals match.

"This man…is so much more.❤️," Jelena wrote. "He has brought me love, passion, joy and the intensity of sharing life with someone who never stops pushing his limits. Tonight may be sleepless. Tomorrow, he steps into another final. 🫣🥹Idemoooooo 💪🙏🏻❤️"

History on the line for the Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Australian Open final

Jelena Djokovic and Novak Djokovic attending The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 at the Vuitton Foundation. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Djokovics have two children, Stefan, 11, and Tara, 8. To put it in perspective how preposterous it is that the record holder for most weeks as world No. 1 (428) is a match away from winning his 25th major, his kids are closer in age to Alcaraz than he is to his opponent.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic embrace after their match in the US Open semifinals. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

While the 101-ATP Tour title winner has gotten a bit of luck too to get to this point, especially when Lorenzo Musetti had to retire from their quarterfinals match up two sets to none, Djokovic definitely used spite to beat Sinner when he felt disrespected by a reporter's question about chasing Alcaraz and Sinner, like he did early in his career chasing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"I find it a little bit disrespectful that you missed out on what happened in between," Djokovic rightfully pointed out, noting his 15 years of dominance.

Novak Djokovic: “I’m chasing Sinner and Alcaraz? I’m always the chaser and never been chased? I find it disrespectful that you missed out on what happened in between when I dominated the Grand Slams for 15 years.” 🔥pic.twitter.com/rhPL3gQ4yJ — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) January 28, 2026

His wife certainly agrees, and if he can pull off an Alcaraz upset, the GOAT will prove once again that he's certainly chasing no one except more history.

Novak Djokovic walked over to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on his incredible 5-set win over Zverev at the Australian Open.



Nice. ❤️



pic.twitter.com/wSd6t8Y7hV — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 30, 2026

