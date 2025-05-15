The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic’s surprisingly small car with hefty price tag

The 6-foot-11 MVP drives a car that’s been designed for comfort and customized with baller features to fit his large frame.

Matt Ryan

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) stands during the National Anthem before the start of game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) stands during the National Anthem before the start of game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic is listed at 6-foot-11 and 284 pounds. The Denver Nuggets center and three-time NBA MVP is an absolute unit. He also custom designed a surprisingly small car for himself.

Jokic and the Nuggets hope to keep the season alive Thursday in Denver vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs. When he pulls up to Ball Arena in Denver, he could be driving his $1 million Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Brabus 800.

Nikola Joki
Jokic has been a force vs. the Thunder / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If the car weren’t altered, he’d never be able to fit in it. The car sold in market for $536,122. He spared no expense to fit his frame and make the inside absolutely baller. Check it out below.

The 30-year-old one-time NBA champion is known for his car collection. He also has a 2017 Yukon Denali, 2023 Porsche Panamera 4S, 2022 Lamborghini Urus, and a 2021 Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe. He likely has added to it since the last intake of his luxury rides.

Jokic is on a 5-year, $276.1 million contract he signed in 2022 — or $55.2 million per year. That does not include all his endorsements. He can afford any whip he wants.

He hopes to be riding off with another championship.

Nikola Joki
Jokic gestures to the crowd during the championship parade after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

