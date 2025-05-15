Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic’s surprisingly small car with hefty price tag
Nikola Jokic is listed at 6-foot-11 and 284 pounds. The Denver Nuggets center and three-time NBA MVP is an absolute unit. He also custom designed a surprisingly small car for himself.
Jokic and the Nuggets hope to keep the season alive Thursday in Denver vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs. When he pulls up to Ball Arena in Denver, he could be driving his $1 million Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Brabus 800.
If the car weren’t altered, he’d never be able to fit in it. The car sold in market for $536,122. He spared no expense to fit his frame and make the inside absolutely baller. Check it out below.
The 30-year-old one-time NBA champion is known for his car collection. He also has a 2017 Yukon Denali, 2023 Porsche Panamera 4S, 2022 Lamborghini Urus, and a 2021 Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe. He likely has added to it since the last intake of his luxury rides.
Jokic is on a 5-year, $276.1 million contract he signed in 2022 — or $55.2 million per year. That does not include all his endorsements. He can afford any whip he wants.
He hopes to be riding off with another championship.
