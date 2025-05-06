Thunder fan bitterly records Nikola Jokic partying at OKC bar after Game 1 heroics
Imagine watching Nikola Jokic destroy your favorite team in a shocking upset. Then as you drown yourself in your sorrows, the three-time NBA MVP shows up at your favorite local bar to unintentionally rub it in.
That's what happened after the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder stunningly fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs with Aaron Gordon's dagger 3-pointer after OKC's controversial strategy to protect the lead.
But make no mistake, the only reason the Nuggets hung around was the Joker's monster 42 points, 22 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks performance.
After the game, an OKC fan found Joker partying with some friends at a local bar. The good-natured dude, in Thunder gear, does a cheers to the camera before commenting, "Jokic stole one." He then goes onto say the Thunder will still win in six games, but he doesn't sound as confident probably before heading into the series, where the Thunder were heavily favored.
It has been a round of upsets so far, as the Thunder joined the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in surprising Game 1 losses.
Cheers to more great games and funny interactions with NBA star athletes at local watering holes after the game.
Just don't tell Nico Harrison.
