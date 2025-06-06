The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Obi Toppin's fiancée stuns in two-piece set, rocks Pacers-themed mani amid OKC upset

Magdalena Bellinger had her fit — and her nails — ready for the Pacers big win.

Michelle McGahan

Obi Toppin and fiancee Magdalena Bellinger pose in an Instagram post.
Obi Toppin and fiancee Magdalena Bellinger pose in an Instagram post. / Magdalena Bellinger/Instagram
In this story:

Even before the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Game 1 Finals upset — a 111 to 110 score that sent Pacers fans absolutely wild — Obi Toppin's fiancée, Magdalena Bellinger, had her fit, down to her manicure, ready for a major win.

Bellinger, who shares two children with the Pacers power forward, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 5, to first show off her Topper-themed mani: a nude nail base decorated with intricate blue and yellow designs on each nail (Pacers colors, natch) — complete with a "1" on her middle finger to celebrate Toppin's jersey number.

Magdalena Bellinger
Magdalena Bellinger shows off her Pacers-themed manicure at Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. / Magdalena Bellinger/Instagram

In another upload to her Story, Bellinger shared a GRWM video putting together her fit for the night, which was made up of a tan denim two-piece set — a ruffled mini skirt and matching cropped jacket that featured a chocolate-brown collar. The collar of the coat, of course, perfectly matched her dark brown, knee-high boots, which completed the fit.

After the Pacers' win, she posted a video of herself prancing around backstage at the Paycom Center, flaunting her full fit while kissing the wooden face fan she had customized, of course, with Toppin's face.

Magdalena Bellinger
Magdalena Bellinger celebrates the Pacers win after Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. / Magdalena Bellinger/Instagram

Later on in the night, she partied with fellow Pacers WAG Jade Jones, who has been dating Tyler Haliburton since 2019. Bellinger and Jones celebrated their guys' victory by posing for a selfie, drinks in hand, lips pouting at the camera.

Published
Michelle is an editor based in the New York metro area reporting on celebrity and entertainment news. She has in-depth knowledge of pop music and fandom. Michelle has worked in editorial roles across media outlets such as Newsweek, Us Weekly, iHeartRadio and more. She is a cum laude graduate of Drew University.

