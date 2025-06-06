Obi Toppin's fiancée stuns in two-piece set, rocks Pacers-themed mani amid OKC upset
Even before the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Game 1 Finals upset — a 111 to 110 score that sent Pacers fans absolutely wild — Obi Toppin's fiancée, Magdalena Bellinger, had her fit, down to her manicure, ready for a major win.
Bellinger, who shares two children with the Pacers power forward, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 5, to first show off her Topper-themed mani: a nude nail base decorated with intricate blue and yellow designs on each nail (Pacers colors, natch) — complete with a "1" on her middle finger to celebrate Toppin's jersey number.
In another upload to her Story, Bellinger shared a GRWM video putting together her fit for the night, which was made up of a tan denim two-piece set — a ruffled mini skirt and matching cropped jacket that featured a chocolate-brown collar. The collar of the coat, of course, perfectly matched her dark brown, knee-high boots, which completed the fit.
After the Pacers' win, she posted a video of herself prancing around backstage at the Paycom Center, flaunting her full fit while kissing the wooden face fan she had customized, of course, with Toppin's face.
Later on in the night, she partied with fellow Pacers WAG Jade Jones, who has been dating Tyler Haliburton since 2019. Bellinger and Jones celebrated their guys' victory by posing for a selfie, drinks in hand, lips pouting at the camera.
