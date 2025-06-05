Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade posts insane custom jeans for Pacers-Thunders Game 1 fit
The Indiana Pacers face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals on June 5. After eliminating the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers advanced to the Finals for the first time 25 years.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who averaged 21 points while leading the team in rebounds (6.0) and assists (10.5) in six games against the Knicks, knows he needs to step up his game even more against the Thunder.
"This is the best team in the NBA," Haliburton told reporters. "It's been the best team in the NBA all year. They're well-coached. They just do everything so well. There's no shortcuts to beating this team."
Helping cheer on Haliburton at the Paycom Center on Thursday night, his No. 1 fan and girlfriend, Jade Jones.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade shows off bold Pacers fit for Knicks Game 6
While Jones missed out on attending Game 5 of the ECF at Madison Square Garden, as she flew Miami for a friend's bachelorette party, Haliburton's girlfriend was back in Indianapolis for the series-clinching Game 6.
With severe storm warnings surrounding the OKC metro area, the former Iowa State cheerleader left nothing to chance and arrived a day early for Game 1.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton’s gf Jade flexes bachelorette party dress before Pacers Game 6
Jade showed off her custom outfit before walking into enemy territory on Thursday night. While she dark denim top, her jeans did most of the talking with Haliburton's name emblazoned in block letters on the right pant leg.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic
Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro
Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii
Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby
Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together