Tyrese Halliburton’s gf Jade parties without him in OKC after Pacers’ stunning upset
It was a buzzer beater of a game when the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton stunned the Paycom Center by scoring the last-minute shot to beat out the Oklahoma City Thunder by just one point. It was a Game 1 upset that sent Pacers fans into a frenzy — and the team's loved ones to go out and party.
Jade Jones , who has been dating Haliburton since 2019, was one of the WAGs to hit the town following the team's huge win, In fact, Magdalena Bellinger, partner of Haliburton's Pacers teammate Obi Toppin, was right on hand sipping drinks with Jones after the major upset.
Bellinger, who is engaged to Toppin and shares two children with the power forward, was the first to post the selfie via her Instagram Story, which featured the two WAGs pursing their lips as they posed for the photo happily showing off the drinks in their hands.
While neither Haliburton nor Toppin joined the girls in their post-win party mode — given that Game 2 is on Sunday, June 8, it's possible they're resting up — it looks like both Jones and Bellinger were excited enough for all four of them.
The day before the big game, Jones made sure to spend time poolside relaxing as she — and moreover, Haliburton — geared up for the series finals. With the Thunder slated to win, the Pacers certainly showed out last night.
