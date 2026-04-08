Paige Spiranac Looks Unrecognizable in Masters Green Jacket Outfit
The sports world is gearing up for what's sure to be a thrilling few days in Augusta, Georgia, for the 2026 Masters Tournament.
April 7 marked the Masters Champions Dinner, which was when all the previous Masters winners came together and shared a meal that Rory McIlroy put together. Among his menu items were a peach & ricotta flatbread, bacon-wrapped dates, and the main course was either a wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon. Dessert was sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream and warm toffee sauce.
April 8 marks the Masters Par 3 Contest. This makes for a wholesome event where the golfers competing in the Masters take on a single round of a nine-hole, par-27 course that's located on a corner of the club's grounds.
But the unique appeal of this day is that each golfer's families will typically caddy for them, and some players even let their family members shoot shots throughout the course. Therefore, kids like Frankie Fleetwood will get to steal some shine from their fathers.
But the real action begins on April 9, when the four-round Masters Tournament actually begins. As fun as these pre-tournament festivities are, the golfing gets serious on Thursday, and the world's best will be competing to put on an iconic green jacket.
Green jackets are always in fashion at the Masters, from players, fans, and media alike. Although some who are wearing a green jacket can attract more attention than others.
Paige Spiranac Stuns in Masters Green Jacket
Paige Spiranac has quickly become one of the biggest members of the golf social media scene. She's a former professional golfer turned social media influencer who does a great job of marketing herself within the sport she used to play.
Spiranac has made several social posts ahead of this year's Masters. But the one that has perhaps caught the most attention is one where she was wearing the iconic Masters jacket on April 6, which was captioned, "A tradition unlike any other💚".
The post already has 1.1 million views and 36,000 likes on X alone, which speaks to Spiranac's ability to draw and keep attention.
Spiranac seems to be sporting a lighter hairstyle than we've seen from her in the past, and looks nearly unrecognizable in the photo.
It will be interesting to see what sort of coverage Spiranac does throughout the week, and who else will be wearing a green jacket once Sunday arrives.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.