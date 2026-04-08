Paige Spiranac Looks Unrecognizable in Masters Green Jacket Outfit

The sports world is gearing up for what's sure to be a thrilling few days in Augusta, Georgia, for the 2026 Masters Tournament.

April 7 marked the Masters Champions Dinner, which was when all the previous Masters winners came together and shared a meal that Rory McIlroy put together. Among his menu items were a peach & ricotta flatbread, bacon-wrapped dates, and the main course was either a wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon. Dessert was sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream and warm toffee sauce.

Rory McIlroy | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

April 8 marks the Masters Par 3 Contest. This makes for a wholesome event where the golfers competing in the Masters take on a single round of a nine-hole, par-27 course that's located on a corner of the club's grounds.

But the unique appeal of this day is that each golfer's families will typically caddy for them, and some players even let their family members shoot shots throughout the course. Therefore, kids like Frankie Fleetwood will get to steal some shine from their fathers.

Tommy Fleetwood's son, Frankie | Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

But the real action begins on April 9, when the four-round Masters Tournament actually begins. As fun as these pre-tournament festivities are, the golfing gets serious on Thursday, and the world's best will be competing to put on an iconic green jacket.

Green jackets are always in fashion at the Masters, from players, fans, and media alike. Although some who are wearing a green jacket can attract more attention than others.

Paige Spiranac Stuns in Masters Green Jacket

Paige Spiranac has quickly become one of the biggest members of the golf social media scene. She's a former professional golfer turned social media influencer who does a great job of marketing herself within the sport she used to play.

Cheers to one of the best weeks of the year!⛳️💚 pic.twitter.com/wpSFa1tlid — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 7, 2026

Spiranac has made several social posts ahead of this year's Masters. But the one that has perhaps caught the most attention is one where she was wearing the iconic Masters jacket on April 6, which was captioned, "A tradition unlike any other💚".

The post already has 1.1 million views and 36,000 likes on X alone, which speaks to Spiranac's ability to draw and keep attention.

A tradition unlike any other💚 pic.twitter.com/eioP2RVASF — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 7, 2026

Spiranac seems to be sporting a lighter hairstyle than we've seen from her in the past, and looks nearly unrecognizable in the photo.

It will be interesting to see what sort of coverage Spiranac does throughout the week, and who else will be wearing a green jacket once Sunday arrives.