Paige Spiranac Causes Stir Revealing Dramatic New Look In ‘Life Update’
Paige Spiranac is no stranger to turning heads with her fits, but now it was her drastic new look that is catching attention.
The 32-year-old Spiranac has been retired from professional golf since 2019, but she still does golf intructional videos and other influencer gigs all while dropping some provocative outfits on social media. There’s a reason her platforms boast over 11 million followers and 4 million on Instagram alone. She even appeared in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac secretly had amazing gesture to Cody 'Beef' Frank after his death
When the calendar flipped to January, she released her own calendar making fun of a golf cheating scandal on the $1 million Barstool Sports Internet Invitational involving a specific rule.
Her new hairstyle
Now she’s changed up her hair in January with a dramatic new look.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac causes stir with eye-catching fit after social media break
She mentioned cutting her bangs.
Again here is how she looked before:
Her love life
Spiranac went to school at San Deigo State University before turning pro in 2015. She was married to Steven Tinoco until they divorced in 2022.
Despite lots of rumors that have included NFL legend Tom Brady, she keeps her dating life very secret.
Spiranac was with investment banker Zach Brantly. The pair were seen together at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party together and on the golf course. It’s unclear if they are still an item.
She’s also clearly focused on work. Spiranac’s brand is growing with many deals across golf technology, betting, apparel, lifestyle, and more.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.