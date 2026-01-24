Paige Spiranac Causes Stir Revealing Dramatic New Look In ‘Life Update’

Paige Spiranac is no stranger to turning heads with her fits, but now it was her drastic new look that is catching attention.

The 32-year-old Spiranac has been retired from professional golf since 2019, but she still does golf intructional videos and other influencer gigs all while dropping some provocative outfits on social media. There’s a reason her platforms boast over 11 million followers and 4 million on Instagram alone. She even appeared in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2.

When the calendar flipped to January, she released her own calendar making fun of a golf cheating scandal on the $1 million Barstool Sports Internet Invitational involving a specific rule.

Her new hairstyle

Now she’s changed up her hair in January with a dramatic new look.

She mentioned cutting her bangs.

Again here is how she looked before:

Her love life

Spiranac went to school at San Deigo State University before turning pro in 2015. She was married to Steven Tinoco until they divorced in 2022.

Despite lots of rumors that have included NFL legend Tom Brady, she keeps her dating life very secret.

Spiranac was with investment banker Zach Brantly. The pair were seen together at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party together and on the golf course. It’s unclear if they are still an item.

She’s also clearly focused on work. Spiranac’s brand is growing with many deals across golf technology, betting, apparel, lifestyle, and more.

