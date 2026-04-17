It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Matthew Tkachuk (on and off the ice).

Now the Florida Panthers star has added his biggest milestone yet.

Mar 17, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) during a stop in play against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Tkachuk and his wife, Ellie Connell, have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but the timeline paints a clear picture of steady growth.

The pair first went public in 2022 after appearing together on social media, and by 2023, they were attending major NHL events side by side.

Their relationship accelerated quickly from there.

Tkachuk proposed in April 2024, famously on a boat, just weeks before hoisting the Stanley Cup.

They married in July 2025 in St. Louis, capping off a championship era both professionally and personally.

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) hoist the Stanley Cup after game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Now, their story has entered a new chapter.

On Thursday, April 16, Tkachuk shared the first photos of the couple’s newborn daughter, Camille Marie Tkachuk, nicknamed “Millie," on Instagram, calling it the “best day of my life.

Olympic gold: a defining international moment for Matthew Tkachuk

Fresh off a historic run, Tkachuk was a key piece of Team USA’s gold medal victory at the 2026 Winter Olympics, a tournament that ended with a dramatic 2–1 overtime win over Canada, snapping a 46-year gold-medal drought for the Americans.

The U.S. went a perfect 6–0, powered by elite goaltending and depth scoring, while Tkachuk contributed six assists, ranking among the team’s top playmakers and serving as an alternate captain.

For Tkachuk, it checked a major career box. He had already conquered the NHL with back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, and now he’s part of a gold-medal core that could define this era of American hockey.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Matthew Tkachuk (19) of the United States celebrates after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Moments like Thursday’s reveal are the ones that stick, long after the stat sheet fades.

Just weeks removed from helping Team USA capture gold at the Winter Games, and with the Panthers shockingly missing the NHL playoffs, this moment reframes Tkachuk’s narrative from pure competitor to franchise cornerstone entering a new life phase.

Hockey has been pushing to grow its audience, particularly in the U.S., and star-driven personal stories like this help bridge that gap.