Panthers Star Matthew Tkachuk Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter
It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Matthew Tkachuk (on and off the ice).
Now the Florida Panthers star has added his biggest milestone yet.
Tkachuk and his wife, Ellie Connell, have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but the timeline paints a clear picture of steady growth.
The pair first went public in 2022 after appearing together on social media, and by 2023, they were attending major NHL events side by side.
Their relationship accelerated quickly from there.
Tkachuk proposed in April 2024, famously on a boat, just weeks before hoisting the Stanley Cup.
They married in July 2025 in St. Louis, capping off a championship era both professionally and personally.
Now, their story has entered a new chapter.
On Thursday, April 16, Tkachuk shared the first photos of the couple’s newborn daughter, Camille Marie Tkachuk, nicknamed “Millie," on Instagram, calling it the “best day of my life.
Olympic gold: a defining international moment for Matthew Tkachuk
Fresh off a historic run, Tkachuk was a key piece of Team USA’s gold medal victory at the 2026 Winter Olympics, a tournament that ended with a dramatic 2–1 overtime win over Canada, snapping a 46-year gold-medal drought for the Americans.
The U.S. went a perfect 6–0, powered by elite goaltending and depth scoring, while Tkachuk contributed six assists, ranking among the team’s top playmakers and serving as an alternate captain.
For Tkachuk, it checked a major career box. He had already conquered the NHL with back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, and now he’s part of a gold-medal core that could define this era of American hockey.
Moments like Thursday’s reveal are the ones that stick, long after the stat sheet fades.
Just weeks removed from helping Team USA capture gold at the Winter Games, and with the Panthers shockingly missing the NHL playoffs, this moment reframes Tkachuk’s narrative from pure competitor to franchise cornerstone entering a new life phase.
Hockey has been pushing to grow its audience, particularly in the U.S., and star-driven personal stories like this help bridge that gap.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.