Brittany Mahomes Rocks Eye-Catching Gown at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

Patrick Mahomes may not have been Travis Kelce's best man at his wedding to Taylor Swift, but he and his wife Brittany certainly were MVP-worthy with how they dressed.

The stars were out for the wedding on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City including several members of the New York Knicks, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant in amazing dresses, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt in show-stopping green, and several Chiefs teammates of Kelce's including his quarterback Mahomes.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes hanging out off the field with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the U.S, Open in 2024. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Adam Sandler even officiated the ceremony.

As photos of the amazing day have leaked, many more like Mahomes are now posting from the magical night.

Patrick and Brittany Enjoy New York City

First, though, Patrick and Brittany dressed up the night before the wedding in NYC in photos Brittany shared on Instagram.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, presumably in NYC to celebrate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift 👀



📸: brittanylynne on IG pic.twitter.com/qiIaIsLTt9 — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) July 3, 2026

Brittany Wows Next to Patrick in Kelce-Swift Wedding Dress

It was all about Kelce and Swift's big day, however, where Brittany stunned in a blue gown standing next to her QB man who rocked the tux with the shades.

There's no photos yet of Brittany and Patrick with the happy couple.

Brittany and Taylor have been seen together at Chiefs games in the suite rooting on their men.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes watch the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

And outside Arrowhead Stadium like for Patrick's big 30th birthday with Kelce going with the shorts look.

Mahomes and Kelce have spent nine seasons together with the Chiefs and set many quarterback-tight end records as well as won three Super Bowls. This upcoming season could be their last ride together on the field, but they are clearly best friends off of it as well.

Mahomes wasn't the best man, though, as that honor went to Travis' big brother Jason Kelce.

Mahomes and his wife still clearly stood out at a star-studded affair.