Brittany Mahomes Rocks Eye-Catching Gown at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding
Patrick Mahomes may not have been Travis Kelce's best man at his wedding to Taylor Swift, but he and his wife Brittany certainly were MVP-worthy with how they dressed.
The stars were out for the wedding on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City including several members of the New York Knicks, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant in amazing dresses, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt in show-stopping green, and several Chiefs teammates of Kelce's including his quarterback Mahomes.
Adam Sandler even officiated the ceremony.
As photos of the amazing day have leaked, many more like Mahomes are now posting from the magical night.
Patrick and Brittany Enjoy New York City
First, though, Patrick and Brittany dressed up the night before the wedding in NYC in photos Brittany shared on Instagram.
Brittany Wows Next to Patrick in Kelce-Swift Wedding Dress
It was all about Kelce and Swift's big day, however, where Brittany stunned in a blue gown standing next to her QB man who rocked the tux with the shades.
There's no photos yet of Brittany and Patrick with the happy couple.
Brittany and Taylor have been seen together at Chiefs games in the suite rooting on their men.
And outside Arrowhead Stadium like for Patrick's big 30th birthday with Kelce going with the shorts look.
Mahomes and Kelce have spent nine seasons together with the Chiefs and set many quarterback-tight end records as well as won three Super Bowls. This upcoming season could be their last ride together on the field, but they are clearly best friends off of it as well.
Mahomes wasn't the best man, though, as that honor went to Travis' big brother Jason Kelce.
Mahomes and his wife still clearly stood out at a star-studded affair.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.