Paul Skenes’ gf Livvy Dunne has epic 3-word reaction to $1.1M rookie card price
Livvy Dunne had made the founder of the Topps Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Card an enticing offer if they’d give up the card. The boy instead chose to auction it off for $1.11 million, to which Dunne reacted to Friday on Instagram.
The 11-year-old from California had the find of a lifetime in a pack of Topps baseball cards, securing the Pittsburgh Pirates Rookie of the Year’s one-of-a-kind card that now made him a millionaire.
What’s crazy is Skenes is set to earn just $875K in 2025 — less than the kid made selling the card Skenes signed.
The Pirates originally made the following offer below to secure the card, to which the LSU gymnast and Skenes’ girlfriend Dunne added, “Let’s raise the stakes…the person who finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite.”
While all that sounds awesome, the kid likely isn’t a Pirates fan (although maybe he is now!) living in California, and according to Topps, only five cards ever have fetched more money. Good choice, kid. Dunne even agreed on her Instagram where she said, “WHAT A STEAL!”
Hopefully the family and kid do some good with the money. What a steal indeed.