Paul Skenes’ gf Livvy Dunne has epic 3-word reaction to $1.1M rookie card price

The 11-year-old boy who found the Topps Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Card just made more money than Pirates ace’s whole salary for the season.

Social media celebrity and Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.
Social media celebrity and Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.

Livvy Dunne had made the founder of the Topps Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Card an enticing offer if they’d give up the card. The boy instead chose to auction it off for $1.11 million, to which Dunne reacted to Friday on Instagram.

The 11-year-old from California had the find of a lifetime in a pack of Topps baseball cards, securing the Pittsburgh Pirates Rookie of the Year’s one-of-a-kind card that now made him a millionaire.

What’s crazy is Skenes is set to earn just $875K in 2025 — less than the kid made selling the card Skenes signed.

The Pirates originally made the following offer below to secure the card, to which the LSU gymnast and Skenes’ girlfriend Dunne added, “Let’s raise the stakes…the person who finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite.”

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

While all that sounds awesome, the kid likely isn’t a Pirates fan (although maybe he is now!) living in California, and according to Topps, only five cards ever have fetched more money. Good choice, kid. Dunne even agreed on her Instagram where she said, “WHAT A STEAL!”

LIvvy Dunne/Instagram

Hopefully the family and kid do some good with the money. What a steal indeed.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
