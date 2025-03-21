Livvy Dunne caught napping in ‘best drip’ on LSU bus to SEC Championships
Livvy Dunne is working hard to get back on the mat in her final season at LSU after she gave an encouraging four-word update on her injured knee. Dunne traveled with the rest of the defending national champion Lady Tigers to Saturday’s SEC Championship in Birmingham, Alabama, in style.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast and influencer hasn’t competed in weeks after suffering a rare fracture in her patella and she’s been trying to fight through the pain with rehab in her surprisingly dirty white shoes. She even had to miss senior night at the PMAC in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but she still posed for a senior photo with her knee brace on and slayed her leotard selfies.
Dunne traveled with the team last week to Auburn where she didn’t compete but was roommates with freshman sensation Kailin Chio and her No. 1 cheerleader on her Chio’s perfect 10 performance. Dunne also had an epic photo with two-time Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee after the meet.
The team hit the road again where it hopes to defend its SEC title. While on the bus ride there, Dunne fell asleep in her LSU team sweats while clutching her Louis Vuitton bag. The team used the pic and rated her as “best drip.”
Dunne wasn’t the only one sleeping on the bus as Lexi Zeiss is apparently a big sleeper.
Livvy and the Lady Tigers hope they don’t sleep through the SEC Championships and onto the NCAAs. Win or lose, though, Dunne will be bringing her “drip” game with her.