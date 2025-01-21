Highly Coveted Paul Skenes Rookie Card Found by Young Fan After Months-Long Search
A rare Paul Skenes rookie card has been found. The 1-of-1 Paul Skenes debut patch autograph card was pulled by an 11-year-old in Los Angeles, California. Topps announced that the card, which people have been searching for since November, is no longer up for grabs.
Skenes, the NL Rookie of the Year, had an incredible first season and the value of his cards has reflected it. With the patch and autograph, even Skenes himself has been on the lookout for the card.
Back in November when the card was first announced, the Pirates made a very impressive offer to whoever pulled it. The Pirates are willing to give up season tickets for 30 years, to host a softball game at PNC Park, two autographed jerseys and a meet and greet with Skenes. That should give you some idea of what the card is worth, but it seems unlikely an 11-year-old in California has much use for Pirates season tickets, so expect a bidding war.