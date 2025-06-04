Pregnant Olivia Culpo shares before-and-after bikini photos as she and Christian McCaffrey prepare for baby
Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, is sharing before-and-after photos in a white bikini as she and the San Francisco 49ers running back await the arrival of their first baby.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 4, Culpo first shared a "before" picture of herself sporting a frilly white two-piece, her tanned and toned abs only enhancing her jealousy-inducing tan.
"Then....," the reality star captioned the throwback selfie, teasing the pregnancy pic that she was about to share in her next Story.
The 2012 Miss Universe winner followed up by sharing a "now" photo, which features Culpo taking yet another selfie — in the same frilly bikini — only this time, she's showing off her baby bump.
Culpo and McCaffrey, who tied the knot in July 2024, announced in March that they were expecting their first baby.
"I'm so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I've been dreaming of this for a long time," Culpo told People at the time, gushing that McCaffrey is "made to be a dad."
"He's so excited," she told the outlet of the NFL star. "I think he's gonna really enjoy it and be just the best."
