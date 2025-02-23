49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her old college ID, stunning younger self
Olivia Culpo was a sophomore in college when she won the 2012 Miss USA and 2012 Miss Universe. She never graduated from the school after all the fame that brought her, but she dug up her college ID and posted how stunning she looked back then on her Instagram.
The actress, model, and wife of San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t need college to propel a very successful career. In 2013, while still at BU, she gave Boston Magazine an interview on how she ended up getting into pageantry:
”I was studying communications and acting, and I decided over the summer that I wanted to work on my acting skills and perform in a pageant. I didn’t have any other way of practicing, so I entered the Miss Rhode Island pageant. I ended up wearing a dress that was a $20 rental. It was too short and there was a hole in the back of it. I won, and then in June I won Miss USA, and now I’ve won Miss Universe.”
For a fun throwback, she took to her 5.5 million IG followers and dropped her old college ID.
The now 32-year-old Culpo and the 28-year-old McCaffrey, who went to Stanford University himself, have been dating since 2019 and married on June 29, 2024, in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island in a spectacular wedding extravaganza.
Culpo is still just as stunning over a decade later than she is in her college photo.
