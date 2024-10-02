Rams GM Les Snead's wife hilariously trolls fans' Davante Adams trade requests
Kara Henderson Snead has some jokes. Kara, the wife of Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, was bombarded by messages on social media after fans learned Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams was seeking a trade.
The Rams are expected to be without Cooper Kupp until the team's bye week, while Puka Nacua will miss another month.
Since Matthew Stafford is without his top receivers, fans would like to see the team upgrade the receiving corps.
To share their requests, fans flooded Kara Henderson Snead's mentions and she decided to respond to the comments with some hilarious quips.
That was just the beginning.
One fan wrote, "JUST TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT" in exchange for getting a deal done. She joked, “Civil discourse and Clase Azul tequila. There. I said it."
Another fan tried to be sympathetic towards Kara and Les Snead.
"Couldn’t even imagine how much is on your husbands plate right now," they replied on X. "Not envious at all and this isn’t Madden, you can’t just trade for everyone lol."
She responded by roasting Les for his eating habits.
"Let me tell you what is most certainly NOT on his plate… my suggestions," she said. "Or if you know him… anything you would actually enjoy eating. Weird diet."
While Les Snead may not be on social media, Kara definitely knows how to handle the platforms. And quite honestly, this kind of fan interaction is what the NFL world needs more of.
So hats off to you, Kara, troll on!