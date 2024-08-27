Kelly Stafford's 3-word tip for Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, NFL WAGs
Kelly Stafford, the outspoken wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has never been one to hold her tongue.
Now, with the 2024 NFL regular season right around the corner, Kelly has some advice for her fellow NFL WAGs who will be hitting the road over the next few weeks.
Kelly offered advice to Kansas City Chiefs mainstays Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.
The advice from Mrs. Stafford came in the form of a simple three-word tip: "Don't lose yourself." She expanded on her advice with E! Online.
"Something that I wish someone would have told me coming into this is, don’t lose yourself. I would say, don’t try to become the person that everybody else wants you to become. Because that’s what I did and I lost who I was," Kelly said.
"And that goes with personality, looks, all of it. You’re going to have everyone telling you what you should look like, what you should say and not say, all of these things. And if you start listening, you lose the values and everything you have that makes you who you are, and makes you the person your husband fell in love with."
It seems simple enough.
Taylor Swift should have no issue staying true to herself, because she has built a career off of it. She has a legion of support from her Swifties and can never do wrong in their eyes.
Brittany Mahomes, however, is a different story.
She always seems to rub people the wrong way. Whether it be pouring water on fans in the freezing cold, publicly supporting Donald Trump, or dancing alongside Patrick's insufferable little brother Jackson on TikTok, she can't seem to stay out of her own way.
But maybe that's who she is? In that case, she's following Mrs. Stafford's advice to a tee.
