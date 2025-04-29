Randy Moss’s son Montigo gets Vikings shot in awesome proud dad moment

🚨🚨WHOLESOME STORY🚨🚨#NFL icon Randy Moss son Montigo Moss has been invited to Minnesota #Vikings rookie minicamp.



Moss was a standout wide receiver for the University of Maine catching 16 TDs and 1,692 receiving yards.



Very cool full circle moment for the Moss family 👏💜 pic.twitter.com/JkbVQMSwkI