Randy Moss’s son Montigo gets Vikings shot in awesome proud dad moment
Randy Moss is a Minnesota Vikings legend for his time with the team. Now, the team is giving his youngest son Montigo Moss a shot for rookie minicamp in what is a special moment for the family.
The NFL Hall of Fame receiver Randy, 48, has had a trying past year with his health battles, revealing he dealt with cholangiocarcinoma, which is a type of cancer in the bile ducts.
RELATED: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s undrafted son Dino gets a shot with another NFL team
“I am a cancer survivor,” Moss said. "Some trying times, but we made it through." Doctors found the cancer "right between the pancreas and the liver." He’d add: "I didn't think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was.”
His 22-year-old son Montigo was a standout receiver himself in college at the Univesity of Maine with 16 TDs and 1,692 yards. Now, he’ll get his chance with the same team dad spent eight seasons of his career with.
RELATED: Deion’s son Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
Randy’s other son Thaddeus played for the LSU Tigers where he won a national championship with Joe Burrow in 2019, and then went undrafted in 2020. He signed with the then Washington Redskins. He’d later sign with the Cincinnati Bengals before going out of the league.
Montigo and Thaddeus are two of five children dad had with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth “Libby” Offutt with their sisters Sydney, Senali and Sylee.
Randy and Thaddeus can now both root on Montigo is his NFL quest.
