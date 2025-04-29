Randy Moss’s son Montigo gets Vikings shot in awesome proud dad moment

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The University of Maine standout receiver gets some awesome news from dad’s former team.

Network television commentator Randy Moss performs the pre-game show from the Monday Night Football set before the Chicago Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Network television commentator Randy Moss performs the pre-game show from the Monday Night Football set before the Chicago Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Randy Moss is a Minnesota Vikings legend for his time with the team. Now, the team is giving his youngest son Montigo Moss a shot for rookie minicamp in what is a special moment for the family.

Randy went into the Hall of Fame in 2018 with the Vikings. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The NFL Hall of Fame receiver Randy, 48, has had a trying past year with his health battles, revealing he dealt with cholangiocarcinoma, which is a type of cancer in the bile ducts.

“I am a cancer survivor,” Moss said. "Some trying times, but we made it through." Doctors found the cancer "right between the pancreas and the liver." He’d add: "I didn't think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was.”

His 22-year-old son Montigo was a standout receiver himself in college at the Univesity of Maine with 16 TDs and 1,692 yards. Now, he’ll get his chance with the same team dad spent eight seasons of his career with.

Randy’s other son Thaddeus played for the LSU Tigers where he won a national championship with Joe Burrow in 2019, and then went undrafted in 2020. He signed with the then Washington Redskins. He’d later sign with the Cincinnati Bengals before going out of the league.

Thaddeus Moss / Sam Greene-Imagn Images

Montigo and Thaddeus are two of five children dad had with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth “Libby” Offutt with their sisters Sydney, Senali and Sylee.

Randy and Thaddeus can now both root on Montigo is his NFL quest.

Randy Moss (right) and presenter and son Thaddeus Moss pose with bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Bensen Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

