Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s undrafted son Dino gets a shot with another NFL team
Dad’s team didn’t draft him to the NFL, or any other team. But Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s son Dino Tomlin is getting a chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The receiver out of the Boston College Eagles only had three catches for 40 yards in his senior season, but is looking to live out his pro dreams. He played his first two seasons with the Maryland Terrapins before transferring to Boston College for the final three.
53-year-old Mike has been the head coach of the Steelers for 18 seasons since 2007 — almost as long as 23-year-old Dino has been on this Earth. His son no doubt has learned a lot from dad.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, dad Deion in epic pic
The Bucs have invited Dino to be part of their rookie minicamp starting on May 9.
No doubt dad is proud.
RELATED: Popular college football video game cover shows how insane 2025 NFL Draft was
Tomlin’s other son Mason plays football for Columbia University.
Ironically, Dino will be join Deion Sanders’ undrafted son Shilo Sanders out of Colorado, who signed to the Bucs after the 2025 NFL Draft ended.
Two sons of legends trying to live out their NFL dreams. Good luck to them and awesome news for Dino to get to see what an NFL team feels like that’s not dad’s Steelers.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star