Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s undrafted son Dino gets a shot with another NFL team

The wide receiver out of Boston College gets an invite to this team’s rookie minicamp.

Boston College Eagles wide receiver Dino Tomlin (13) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium.
Boston College Eagles wide receiver Dino Tomlin (13) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dad’s team didn’t draft him to the NFL, or any other team. But Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s son Dino Tomlin is getting a chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The receiver out of the Boston College Eagles only had three catches for 40 yards in his senior season, but is looking to live out his pro dreams. He played his first two seasons with the Maryland Terrapins before transferring to Boston College for the final three.

53-year-old Mike has been the head coach of the Steelers for 18 seasons since 2007 — almost as long as 23-year-old Dino has been on this Earth. His son no doubt has learned a lot from dad.

Mike Tomlin has roamed the Steelers sidelines as head coach for almost two decades. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Bucs have invited Dino to be part of their rookie minicamp starting on May 9.

No doubt dad is proud.

Tomlin’s other son Mason plays football for Columbia University.

Ironically, Dino will be join Deion Sanders’ undrafted son Shilo Sanders out of Colorado, who signed to the Bucs after the 2025 NFL Draft ended.

Two sons of legends trying to live out their NFL dreams. Good luck to them and awesome news for Dino to get to see what an NFL team feels like that’s not dad’s Steelers.

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

