Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit

Cleveland’s fifth-round pick is in the building after all the drama on draft day.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Shedeur Sanders era with the Cleveland Browns is officially set with the quarterback out of the Colorado Buffaleos arriving at the team’s facility while rocking his “2Legendary” brand.

After waiting until the 144th pick to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old son of Deion Sanders made it to the pros. It was an excruciating three days for Sanders with the slide to the fifth round, but he made it. After an epic photo with bro Shilo, mom Pilar, dad, and sister Shelomi, as well as a dance with mom and sis, Sanders was ready to get down to business.

The flashy Shedeur, who rocked a ridiculously big and expensive chain on draft day and was seen chopping it up with popular singer Shenseea, arrived to work in his brand hoodie and shorts ready to after it with his new team.

Shedeur created his “2Legendary” brand in 2021 while in college featuring the “2” logo for his name, which can be seen on his hoodie in the video.

Despite his draft plunge, Shedeur is super marketable as evident by his release of a Delta commercial about keeping ‘calm.” He certainly kept his cool throughout the draft even with an evil prank call by the frat boy son of the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator. He has exhibited nothing but class.

Best of luck to Shedeur as his era begins with the Browns.

Shedeur Sanders
Deion Sanders/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

