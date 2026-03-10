Reed Blankenship’s Wife Elsa’s Houston Excitement Raises Eyebrows Among Eagles Fans

March 9, 2026, might end up being the busiest day of the offseason for NFL fans. This is because free agency opened up, and there was a flurry of activity across the league.

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a tough blow when news broke that star safety Reed Blankenship signed a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Houston Texans, which includes $16.5 million guaranteed.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Blankenship signed as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2022 and rose to become one of the key pieces of the Eagles' defense, especially during their Super Bowl-winning 2024 season.

Blankenship was also a captain this past season. However, it seems that his wife, Elsa, is more focused on what the future holds than on dwelling on the past.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Reed Blankenship’s Wife Elsa’s ‘Houston Here We Come’ Message Raises Eyebrows

In the wake of this free agency news, the @nfl Instagram account posted a graphic that commemorated Blankenship's signing with the Texans.

His wife, Elsa, then reposted this to her Instagram story on Monday afternoon and wrote, "HOUSTON HERE WE COME! The most deserving man I know!!! So proud of you & ready for this next chapter! ❤️🤍💙".

Of course, it's more than fair for Elsa Blankenship to be excited about this new contract for her husband.

But in cases like these, athletes and their WAGs will usually share some sentiment about being sad about leaving their former team and thanking the fan base before turning their attention towards the next chapter.

While that post is probably coming from Reed, his wife is more keen to show her excitement for Houston, which might irk some Eagles fans, given that Blankenship has spent his entire career in Philadelphia until this point.

Who is Reed Blankenship's Wife?

It's unclear where Reed and Elsa (formerly Shafer) met. However, her father, Scott Shafer, was the head football coach at Syracuse University from 2013 to 2015.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2023, and Reed proposed to his now-wife on July 4, 2024. And they are clearly still going strong in their relationship.

Elsa Blankenship works as a kindergarten teacher, as she earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in 2020 and then completed a Master of Education from Lipscomb University in May of 2024.

Therefore, she'll need to find a new school to teach at in Housron after this free agency news.