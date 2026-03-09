Giants GM Joe Schoen’s Daughter Sydney Has Blunt Response to Roster Requests

The New York Giants have already had a very busy NFL offseason.

This started with them making former Baltimore Ravens head coach Jon Harbaugh their new coach in January, which is a move that earned a lot of praise among the franchise and football fan base.

New York Giants coach John Harbaugh | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the team has made some relatively minor roster transactions, the biggest news regarding the Giants' roster is their interest in acquiring Seattle Seahawks star running back Kenneth Walker, who is fresh off winning a Super Bowl.

It would be interesting to see Walker in the Giants' backfield alongside star quarterback Jaxson Dart, but the emergence of rookie Cam Skattebo last season would make a potential acquisition of Walker interesting, to say the least.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless of whether Walker ends up with the Giants, the team's General Manager, Joe Schoen, has his work cut out for him in improving a roster that went 4-13 last season.

It seems that some Giants fans believe that Schoen might be getting some help from his daughter, Sydney, to figure out which players he should pursue in free agency.

Giants GM Joe Schoen’s Daughter Sydney’s ‘Out of Office’ Message Goes Viral

Sydney Schoen currently attends the University of Mississippi. A TikTok video she posted on March 7 that regards the Giants' offseason strategy is turning heads.

"Hey, Giants fans. Unfortunately, I have to come on here and let you know about some terrible news. Unfortunately, it's spring break for us Ole Miss students, so I am heading out of town. So that means any questions, any players, anything you want me to tell my dad, if that could wait until after my Spring Break," Schoen said in the video.

"And I'll be back to my daily duties, because I was unaware that I worked for the team. But apparently I do. So, I will be out of office now until the 15th, so if you can wait for all your inquiries until then. Thank you guys!" Schoen continued.

TRENDING: New York #Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s daughter Sydney has a message for fans regarding FA.



“So I am heading out of town. Any questions, any players, anything you want me to tell my dad, if that could wait, until after my spring break”pic.twitter.com/wuZWo6WiZO — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 9, 2026

While the initial TikTok post on Schoen's account appears to have been taken down, several social media accounts have reposted it.

Of course, Sydney Schoen is just saying this tongue-in-cheek. But it's clearly a response to Giants fans in her comments section telling her to tell her father what roster moves the team should make.

The good news for fans is that Schoen surely has some ideas of his own that he'll try to execute, likely without his daughter's assistance.