Rory McIlroy's Confession About Wife Erica and Daughter Poppy Warms Hearts at Masters

Rory McIlroy was the talk of last year's Masters Tournament, as he ended up winning the event for the first time in his illustrious career. But McIlroy winning the Masters wasn't the only reason he and his family were in the spotlight.

One of the iconic event's best traditions is the Masters Par 3 Contest, which is when the golfers' family members serve as their caddies. While some golfers do try to compete in the event, many take it as an opportunity to spend time with their loved ones and sometimes even allow them to hit a shot.

Dustin Johnson walks with his wife, Paulina, and their child, Tatum | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

The most iconic moment to stem from last year's Masters Par 3 Contest was also from McIlroy. More specifically, from his daughter Poppy, who is currently five years old.

Rory let his daughter take a putt from pretty far away at one point during last year's event, and she drained it, making for one of the more viral moments in the Par 3 Contest's history.

Poppy McIlroy converts the lengthy putt on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/6Vfkfxm3v7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025

Rory McIlroy Shares Heartfelt Admission About Daughter Poppy Before 2026 Masters

McIlroy spoke with the media on April 7, shortly before The Masters Champions Dinner in his honor and one day before this year's Par 3 Contest.

When asked what has brought him the most joy outside of actually playing golf over the past year, McIlroy said, "I'd say watching my daughter grow up. I think Poppy is, like, she's a mini Erica. So it's like living with two of them, which is great a lot of the time," per an X post from Cameron Jourdain.

Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while posing for photographs with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"She is the most unbelievably polite, and respectful, and well-behaved little girl. And I really love that she started to get into the game a lot more, and it all stemmed from the putt last year at the Par 3. So she made sure that I brought her putter up this year, so she can hit the putt with her putter and not mine," he added.

"But yeah. So yeah, that has been amazing. And as well, just to see her grow up, to have her travel the world, to see different places, to give her a life I could only dream about when I was that age, that has been the coolest thing," he concluded.

Rory McIlroy was asked what has brought him the most joy away from the game in the last year. His answer was so heartwarming.



"I'd say watching my daughter grow up. I think Poppy, like she's a mini Erica. It's like living with two of them, which is great a lot of the time. She… pic.twitter.com/qH6alUy1nI — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) April 7, 2026

McIlroy has shared many memorable moments with his wife, Erica Stoll, throughout his professional career. But it seems that adding their daughter to the fold has made the biggest impact on McIlroy's life.