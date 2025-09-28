The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rory McIlroy scolded for wife Erica Stoll being at Ryder Cup by ex-MLB star

Things have gotten pretty ugly between the golfers and fans at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Matt Ryan

[Team Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates after holing his putt on the 14th hole during the four-balls on the second day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
[Team Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates after holing his putt on the 14th hole during the four-balls on the second day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Brendan Mcdermid-Reuters via Imagn Images

While the 2025 Ryder Cup itself hasn’t been too eventful, things are between the European players and fans as the New York crowd has gotten a bit too rowdy at times. A former MLB star had some words for Rory McIlroy after an alleged incident happened involving his wife Erica Stoll.

While the Europeans have a historic lead of 11.5 to 4.5 heading into Sunday, the talk has been more about the raucous crowd at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

We’ve seen ugly incidents like Europe’s Shane Lowry having to be held back from going after a fan.

RELATED: Meet all 2025 Team Europe Ryder Cup WAGs led by Erica Stoll, Clare Fleetwood

McIlroy himself has taken a lot of slack from the fans and he got pretty fed up with it, even dropping an F-bomb on them.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll stuns in elegant black dress at Ryder Cup Gala

And then taunting them with the scoreboard:

After all that, apparently it got even uglier involving McIlroy’s wife Stoll as someone threw a drink at them after the match. Take a look at the video.

After seeing that, former MLB star Chipper Jones who played all 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves was shocked Stoll was even there. He went on to scold McIrloy for bringing her to New York:

”Hi….my name is Chipper Jones. I played in NY 12-15 times every yr for 20 yrs and multiple times in the postseason. AT NO TIME in 2 decades was my family EVER allowed to go to a game in NY. What do u expect to happen? Is it right? No! But when u are public enemy #1….expect to be treated harshly. No way that I expose my wife or kids to that. It’s unfair, but it’s reality in NY!“ He’d add: “PS…..in response to the NY crowd…..epic performance by Euro team!”

Regardless of how rowdy NY fans can be, no one deserves a drink poured on them and their wife if true.

It looks like McIlroy will get the last laugh at fans after Sunday, though.

Rory McIlro
Brendan Mcdermid-Reuters via Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships