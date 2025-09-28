Rory McIlroy scolded for wife Erica Stoll being at Ryder Cup by ex-MLB star
While the 2025 Ryder Cup itself hasn’t been too eventful, things are between the European players and fans as the New York crowd has gotten a bit too rowdy at times. A former MLB star had some words for Rory McIlroy after an alleged incident happened involving his wife Erica Stoll.
While the Europeans have a historic lead of 11.5 to 4.5 heading into Sunday, the talk has been more about the raucous crowd at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.
We’ve seen ugly incidents like Europe’s Shane Lowry having to be held back from going after a fan.
McIlroy himself has taken a lot of slack from the fans and he got pretty fed up with it, even dropping an F-bomb on them.
And then taunting them with the scoreboard:
After all that, apparently it got even uglier involving McIlroy’s wife Stoll as someone threw a drink at them after the match. Take a look at the video.
After seeing that, former MLB star Chipper Jones who played all 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves was shocked Stoll was even there. He went on to scold McIrloy for bringing her to New York:
”Hi….my name is Chipper Jones. I played in NY 12-15 times every yr for 20 yrs and multiple times in the postseason. AT NO TIME in 2 decades was my family EVER allowed to go to a game in NY. What do u expect to happen? Is it right? No! But when u are public enemy #1….expect to be treated harshly. No way that I expose my wife or kids to that. It’s unfair, but it’s reality in NY!“ He’d add: “PS…..in response to the NY crowd…..epic performance by Euro team!”
Regardless of how rowdy NY fans can be, no one deserves a drink poured on them and their wife if true.
It looks like McIlroy will get the last laugh at fans after Sunday, though.
