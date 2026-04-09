Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Steals Show at Masters With Ab-Revealing Outfit

Now that The Masters are underway, the focus turns toward which of the world's best golfers will cement themselves in the history books and be gifted with a green jacket by the time the tournament ends on Sunday.

Granted, some of the sport's best active golfers (such as Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, to name a few) already have won The Masters. But that doesn't mean that they aren't as hungry as those who haven't won to secure a victory this weekend.

But it's hard to imagine that few are more motivated to win The Masters than Brooks Koepka.

Brooks Koepka walks the practice green | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Koepka is one of the best modern golfers to never have a victory at The Masters under his metaphorical belt. He has finished tied for second place twice (in 2019 and 2023), has three PGA Championship victories, and is a two-time U.S. Open winner. But The Masters has remained elusive.

The good news for Koepka is that he'll have his family's support in Augusta, Georgia, this year. His wife, Jena Sims (whom he met at The Masters in 2015), and their son, named Crew, are there to support him, as was shown by them being his caddies at the Par 3 Contest on April 8.

Brooks Koepka pulls out his putter | Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

Jena Sims Causes Stir With Green Outfit at The Masters Day 1

Sims does a great job of marketing herself on social media, largely with the fashion content that she provides while being on tour with her husband.

And on the morning of April 9, she showed off the outfit she's wearing to day one of The Masters with a series of posts to her Instagram story.

In addition to showing off this outfit (which is in Masters green and includes a crop top and matching pants), Sims revealed that it's from a brand called Ancora, and she linked to where both the top and the matching pants are available for purchase on the Revolve website.

She also included a matching purse, although she didn't mention where (if anywhere) that could be purchased.

Props to Sims for not gatekeeping where she got her clothes from, as she did the same thing with the outfit she was wearing before switching into her white caddy jumpsuit during the Par 3 Contest yesterday.

Perhaps Jena Sims and Crew's support will be enough to propel Koepka to his first Masters win, which would be a milestone moment in his already impressive career.