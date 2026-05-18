Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Wife Hailey Shares Rare Family Update Before Spurs-Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have got to be feeling good about their chances in the Western Conference Finals, which starts on May 18.

That's not to discredit the San Antonio Spurs at all, who definitely deserve to be in this position. But the Thunder are the defending NBA champions, had the league's best record in the regular season, and just swept LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Not to mention that they have the best player in the league with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is fresh off winning his second consecutive NBA MVP Award.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Shai didn't have his usual success in terms of scoring against the Lakers. Then again, this is because he was double-teamed every time he had the ball, which allowed him to pass to his teammates and give them open looks that they capitalized on.

It will be interesting to see how San Antonio decides to guard SGA during this series. Regardless of what they do, there's no good way to contain this versatile and lethal Thunder offense when they're healthy.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Thunder's Paycom Center is going to be packed on Monday night. But the two people who will be in the building who mean the most to SGA will be his wife, Hailey Summers, and their son, named Ares.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander's Wife Hailey Summers Shares an Uncommon Look At Family Life Before the Western Conference Finals

Summers isn't too active on social media and clearly prefers to live her and her family's lives in private. But she does make the occasional post, if only to update the world on what she, Shai, and Ares are up to.

Another example of this arrived on May 18, when Hailey made a post to her Instagram story that showed the family posing before the Western Conference Finals began.

Both Shai and Hailey are looking down at Ares, who's looking at the camera while wearing a Yankees jacket.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey posting a photo of them and their son, Ares, before the Thunder and Spurs' Western Conference Finals series pic.twitter.com/rjYwG45TBA — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) May 18, 2026

It's cool to see Summers provide an update on what's clearly a happy and content family. One would assume that this photo was taken recently, especially since the Thunder had a break from playing games while they awaited the end of the Spurs' six-game series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, Shai, Chet Holmgren, and the rest of the Thunder's roster will be locking back in so they can handle Victor Wembanyama on their home court on Monday night.