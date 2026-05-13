LeBron James' Wife Savannah Shares ‘Mom Guilt’ Story Before Lakers Star's Free Agency

While LeBron James will go down as (arguably) the greatest basketball player of all time, there's a strong case that he would not have reached these heights without his wife, Savannah, by his side throughout it all.

LeBron and Savannah get a lot of credit for being one of the most stable relationships in the entire sports world. Both have displayed unconditional love and loyalty to each other over the years, which has resulted in having three successful children together.

LeBron and Savannah James | IMAGO / NurPhoto

After all, Savannah deserves at least half of the credit for turning their son, Bronny, into a NBA player; not to mention Bryce playing at the University of Arizona and their youngest daughter, Zhuri, seemingly having a future on volleyball.

All indications are that these three James kids are also great people, with their success not being limited to their athleticism. And Savannah deserves a ton of credit for that, given that she was holding down the fort while LeBron was traveling around the country playing for the past two decades.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his family | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Savannah James Admits to ‘Mom Guilt’ Before Lakers Offseason Starts

While LeBron and Bronny's Lakers season just ended with them getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals, Savannah's season is just getting started.

Her podcast season, that is, as she recently announced that the new season of her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast is about to start releasing episodes once again as part of the Dear Media Network.

Savannah James | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Because of this, the podcast's Instagram account has started posting clips from episodes to come. And one of these caught attention on May 10, right before the Lakers' season was going to end.

"Mom guilt? Never," McDaniel said.

"I used to have mom guilt," Savannah said.

The two shared a laugh before McDaniel responded, "I left the hospital, and gave that baby to the baby nurse and said, 'I'll see y'all [later]. I'm going to get a manicure and a pedicure. And don't wake me up tonight!"

"That's so funny! I was very opposite. Like, I wanted every single second [with my children]. When I came home [from the hospital], I barely wanted somebody else to hold [my children]," Savannah added.

For what it's worth, Savannah's admission about having "mom guilt" is just further proof of how great a mother she is to her three children. And we'd imagine LeBron was able to hold these kids once they got back from the hospital.