Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s adorable son steals postgame spotlight in on-court dash

The Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star’s 1-year-old boy already has a feel for the game like his dad.

Matt Ryan

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks off the court after his team defeated the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks off the court after his team defeated the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It was a successful Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in an impressive 114-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 1-year-old son, though, stole the spotlight with his postgame moves.

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds in the win in front of his wife Hailey Summers and their young son Ares Alexander.

SGA got the best of Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in Game 1. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After the game, dad and mom let Ares run around on the OKC court at the Paycom Center. It was in this moment, young Ares stole the Thunder’s thunder.

He certainly had a knack to find the ball.

Sportscenter/Instagram

And get to the free throw line like his dad, who went 11-14 from the charity stripe on Tuesday night vs. Minnesota.

Sportscenter/Instagram

Win or lose, that’s already the best moment of the WCF series.

The Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander is only 26 years old and is favored to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player after leading OKC to a 68-14 record while scoring over 32.7 points per game.

He married Summer in 2024 and they have the one child.

Hailey Summer and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Hailey Summer and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander / Shai Gilgeous-Alexander/Instagram

Let’s see what Shai — and Ares — have in store for Game 2 on Thursday night.

