Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s adorable son steals postgame spotlight in on-court dash
It was a successful Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in an impressive 114-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 1-year-old son, though, stole the spotlight with his postgame moves.
Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds in the win in front of his wife Hailey Summers and their young son Ares Alexander.
After the game, dad and mom let Ares run around on the OKC court at the Paycom Center. It was in this moment, young Ares stole the Thunder’s thunder.
He certainly had a knack to find the ball.
And get to the free throw line like his dad, who went 11-14 from the charity stripe on Tuesday night vs. Minnesota.
Win or lose, that’s already the best moment of the WCF series.
The Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander is only 26 years old and is favored to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player after leading OKC to a 68-14 record while scoring over 32.7 points per game.
He married Summer in 2024 and they have the one child.
Let’s see what Shai — and Ares — have in store for Game 2 on Thursday night.
