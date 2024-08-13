Simone Biles vows she's ‘never drinking again' after wild post-Olympics celebration
Simone Biles may have partied a little too hardy after the 2024 Olympics.
“I’m never drinking again,” the GOAT of gymnastics, 27, wrote via Threads on Monday, August 12.
Biles — who won three gold medals and one silver while competing at the Paris Games — also shared videos of herself partying in Paris on her Instagram Story.
“If you see me out at the club, pls tell me to go home,” Biles wrote alongside a black-and-white video of her and her sister, Adria Biles, dancing and singing along at the rowdy celebration. “For my own sake & health in the AM.”
Another clip on her Story featured a sign celebrating Simone as music blasted, sparklers went off and clubgoers waved the American flag in her honor.
Simone, who also shared photos after arriving back home in Texas, deserved to party like no one else after her stunning turn in Paris, during which she became an 11-time Olympic medalist and also the most-decorated gymnast of all time.