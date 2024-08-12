Simone Biles slays in miniskirt, walking boot with matching blouse (PHOTOS)
What a perfect cherry on top for the Simone Biles redemption tour at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
As The Athlete Lifestyle on SI had noted earlier in the week, Biles debuted a great makeover with her stylist, and she continued to look fantastic at the Stade de France amongst all the pageantry and Tom Cruise falling from the sky.
The best part of the entire ensemble, besides that world-class smile, is the black blouse to match the walking boot.
Biles was also part of a historic moment as the first woman-to-woman transfer from Paris to Los Angeles with the Olympic flag symbolizing the official handoff.
"It was an immense honor to participate in this moment of history and it was such a privilege to stand with Simone Biles – someone who has made the entire country proud,” said LA mayor Karen Bass. “It's my hope that when girls around the world watched the first woman Mayor of Paris officially hand off the flag to the first woman Mayor of Los Angeles, they were inspired. Together, we sent the message to girls all around the world that they can do anything."
The burgeoning social media and media star looks like she’s finally having fun, and that’s something close friend and Team USA teammate Jordan Chiles noticed the change.
“I feel like she’s always had fun,” Chiles confided. “Simone has always had an amazing personality, but I feel like maybe now that she’s been around the younger generation, we've kind of amplified her fun-ness.”
Now that the fun-ness, and spunk, is part of Biles’ personality, there is only one question remaining: will LA be her swan-song tour?
