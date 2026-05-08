Spencer Jones’ Girlfriend Rocks Leopard Swimsuit With Yankees Prospect Before Call-Up

One of the bigger stories in the baseball world over the past week or so was the New York Yankees' decision to demote shortstop Anthony Volpe after he returned from the injured list.

Volpe had been the Yankees' starting shortstop for the past three seasons. However, his mediocre performance at the plate throughout that time has made many wonder whether he's truly the Yankees' best option there. And because José Caballero has performed great while Volpe was sidelined, the Yankees decided to send Volpe to Triple-A and let Caballero keep his starting role.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe | Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Volpe's demotion isn't the only big news pertaining to the Yankees' minor league system. On May 7, news broke that the iconic franchise was promoting top prospect Spencer Jones, who is set to make his debut against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 8.

Like several other superstar outfielders on the Yankees, Jones is an imposing physical presence at the plate. He stands at 6'7" tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has a ton of natural power, and while he is seen as a boom-or-bust prospect because of his high strikeout and swing-and-miss rate, there's a lot of interest in how he'll fare on baseball's biggest stage.

Spencer Jones is getting the call!



In AAA:



142 PA

.258 / 11 HR / 41 RBI / 7 SB

32.4 K% and 12.7 BB%



This is a boom or bust prospect, the power/speed upside is real.



I don’t want to be on the outside looking in here, I’ll be adding everywhere! pic.twitter.com/DkGPegbgxc — Andrew DeCeglie (@Andrew_FBB) May 7, 2026

Spencer Jones' Girlfriend Ava O’Connor Draws Attention With Social Media Posts Before Yankees Move

One person who'll be cheering Jones on is his girlfriend, Ava O'Connor. It's unclear exactly how long the couple have been together but they were certainly going strong last September.

O'Connor has made several Instagram posts that include Jones. The most recent is part of a collage that was posted on May 2 and captioned "Spring cleaning". The second photo in the collage shows Jones and O'Connor embracing on the beach, with O'Connor wearing a leopard-print swimsuit.

O'Connor has also been posting about Jones' promotion. When the @mlb Instagram account made a post announcing that Jones was being called up, O'Connor reposted it to her story and added the caption, "Let's go baby! 🔥💙 The most deserving incredible man

"I love you!" the caption added.

It's cool to see that Jones has so much support before what's sure to be the biggest game of his professional career. It will be interesting to see whether he can make an impact with the Yankees and remain with the big league roster, or whether he'll struggle and eventually get sent back down.

Either way, all eyes should be on Jones' debut on Friday night.