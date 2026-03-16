Aaron Judge's Confession About Wife Samantha Raises Eyebrows Before USA WBC Semifinal

Team USA's squad for the World Baseball Classic is one of the greatest baseball rosters ever assembled. The problem is that the team they're facing in the World Baseball Classic semifinal is just as talented.

Team USA is facing the Dominican Republic on March 15, with the winner taking on whoever wins the other semifinal game between Venezuela and Italy. However, neither of these two juggernauts is overlooking their opponent on Sunday.

United States pitcher Paul Skenes | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Team USA has 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes on the mound against the Dominican Republic, which is about as good as it gets for them. Athletics standout Luis Severino is getting the start for the Dominican Republic squad.

However, as good as they are, it will be tough for both pitchers to navigate each team's starting lineup, which is basically an assembly of MLB All-Stars. When it comes to the USA's lineup, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is perhaps the most lethal of them all.

United States outfielder Aaron Judge | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

USA Star Aaron Judge Makes Interesting Admission Before Semifinal Game Against Dominican Republic

It's clear that Judge (who hit a single in his first at-bat on Sunday) was fired up for this matchup on what might be baseball's biggest stage aside from the World Series. He spoke with the media pregame and shared an interesting anecdote about his excitement for this content.

"Yeah, it has been fun. I'm sitting there doing dry swings in my hotel room, having my wife videotape it. You feel like a kid again. You feel like the kid laying out your jersey before you go to your first All-Star Game or something like that. It has just been a special moment," Judge said, per an X post from @snyyankees.

"I'm sitting there doing dry swings in my hotel room, having my wife videotape it. You feel like a kid again. You feel like the kid laying out your jersey before you go to your first All-Star Game or something like that."



Aaron Judge talks about his excitement for tonight and… pic.twitter.com/sdBzoUItgF — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 15, 2026

Judge then spoke about how cool it has been for all of the stars on Team USA to check their egos at the door and do whatever it took to be a good team player and help the USA squad win this World Baseball Classic.

Who is Aaron Judge's Wife?

Aaron Judge's wife is named Samantha Bracksieck. The couple are high school sweethearts, as they met and began dating at Linden High School in Fresno, California. Both also attended Fresno State University.

Samantha Judge reacts while Aaron Judge speaks | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

The couple got married in December of 2021 and had a child together last year. Samantha's unwavering support has surely been a reason why Judge has become one of the greatest hitters of all time.