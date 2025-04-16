Stephen Curry's lightning pregame tracksuit dazzles in NBA playoffs celebratory post
Steph Curry can now add fashion icon next to his status as the greatest shooter in basketball history.
The Golden State Warriors superstar, 37, helped his squad reach the 2025 NBA playoffs after winning a Play-In tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, April 15. This helped secure the Warriors the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference — and also ended the team's 0-3 record in the Play-In.
Curry took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 16, to celebrate the Warriors triumph. In doing so, he revealed several photos, including one in slide 2 that shows him rocking a lighting tracksuit with gold trim on the sleeves.
"Took us 83 games but we did it! See yall in Houston!" Curry captioned the post while mentioning that the Warriors will place the Houston Rockets in the first postseason round.
Curry and the Warriors begin their series against the Rockets on Sunday, April 20. The squad is in search of a fifth championship under head coach Steve Kerr and with Curry at the head of the offense. Their campaign got a little more realistic when they added top small forward Jimmy Butler to the team back in February.
One thing is certain, Curry will be arriving to Houston dressed to the nines.