Stephen Curry’s mom reveals big fight with Cameron Brink’s mother
Stephen Curry and Cameron Brink are god-siblings as their families are close. Brink does her podcast “Straight to Cam” with Steph’s sister Sydel, and on the latest episode they learned a shocking secret about their moms.
The Currys and the Brinks go way back as evident by teenage Steph holding baby Cameron Brink in his arms for an epic photo.
RELATED: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha laughs at her ‘genes’ with adorable baby photos
While the Golden State Warriors superstar is doing his thing as the playoffs near, the Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron is still recovering from her knee injury with a shocking admission recently on where she currently is, as well as running her podcast. With Michelle Bain-Brink and Sonya Curry both on, they told a story of their epic college fight as Virginia Tech Hokies. Both were student athletes there with Michelle playing basketball and Sonya volleyball. Something happened involving both Cameron’s and Steph/Sydel’s fathers that led to Sonya swinging at Michelle and vice versa. Scroll through to hear them describe just how it went down including the 5-foot-3 Curry trying to figure out how to hit the 6-foot-3 Michelle.
RELATED: WNBA's Cameron Brink towers over 5-foot- 9 Sydel Curry in behind-the-scenes pics
That’s amazing.
You can see just how tall Michelle is standing by her daughter.
There are tall tales and there is this tall tale. The fact both Cameron and Sydel never heard the story makes it even more epic. Hey, all worked out and the two godparents are close again as are their kids.