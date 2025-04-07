The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry’s mom reveals big fight with Cameron Brink’s mother

Sonya Curry and Michelle Bain-Brink came to blows while in college at Virginia Tech.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after his dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Stephen Curry and Cameron Brink are god-siblings as their families are close. Brink does her podcast “Straight to Cam” with Steph’s sister Sydel, and on the latest episode they learned a shocking secret about their moms.

The Currys and the Brinks go way back as evident by teenage Steph holding baby Cameron Brink in his arms for an epic photo.

While the Golden State Warriors superstar is doing his thing as the playoffs near, the Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron is still recovering from her knee injury with a shocking admission recently on where she currently is, as well as running her podcast. With Michelle Bain-Brink and Sonya Curry both on, they told a story of their epic college fight as Virginia Tech Hokies. Both were student athletes there with Michelle playing basketball and Sonya volleyball. Something happened involving both Cameron’s and Steph/Sydel’s fathers that led to Sonya swinging at Michelle and vice versa. Scroll through to hear them describe just how it went down including the 5-foot-3 Curry trying to figure out how to hit the 6-foot-3 Michelle.

That’s amazing.

You can see just how tall Michelle is standing by her daughter.

Cameron Brink, Sonya Curry, and Brink's mother Brink's mom is Michelle Bain-Brink on the red carpet at the ESPYs in Hollywood
There are tall tales and there is this tall tale. The fact both Cameron and Sydel never heard the story makes it even more epic. Hey, all worked out and the two godparents are close again as are their kids.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

