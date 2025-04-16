Stephen Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha celebrating Warriors win
It seems like just yesterday a little Riley Curry was dancing around at games watching dad Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Now, the daughter of the superstar is 12 years old and still dancing at games with mom Ayesha Curry.
Riley is the oldest child of Steph and Ayesha, who now also have Ryan, 9, Cannon, 6, and baby Cai, who was born last May. Through it all, Steph now 37, is still doing his thing on the court like he was back in 2018 when they were going back-to-back and a 4-year-old Riley got her dad’s shimmy shake move down.
On Tuesday night, Steph dropped 37 points on the Memphis Grizzlies, including three monster fourth quarter three-pointers to help lift the Warriors in the play-in game to victory and to earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and a date with the No. 2 Houston Rockets starting on Sunday.
There to witness it was mom and Riley, who were seen moving and grooving with a victory dance with Steph’s oldest child looking so grown up and as tall as her 5-foot-8 mom now. Ayesha wrote on her Instagram Stories, “My Riley Roo and I. So proud of you @stephencurry30.”
How adorable to see Riley and her dancing yet again.
Steph has that look in his eyes and the Warriors aren’t your average 7 seed with all that experience and adding Jimmy Butler halfway through the season in which they’ve compiled one of the best records in the league since. As such, Riley and Ayesha hope to be dancing again come June.