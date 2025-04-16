The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha celebrating Warriors win

The oldest child of the Golden State superstar and mom are seen dancing to victory as the Warriors advance to the playoffs.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with wife Ayesha Curry prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with wife Ayesha Curry prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like just yesterday a little Riley Curry was dancing around at games watching dad Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Now, the daughter of the superstar is 12 years old and still dancing at games with mom Ayesha Curry.

Riley is the oldest child of Steph and Ayesha, who now also have Ryan, 9, Cannon, 6, and baby Cai, who was born last May. Through it all, Steph now 37, is still doing his thing on the court like he was back in 2018 when they were going back-to-back and a 4-year-old Riley got her dad’s shimmy shake move down.

On Tuesday night, Steph dropped 37 points on the Memphis Grizzlies, including three monster fourth quarter three-pointers to help lift the Warriors in the play-in game to victory and to earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and a date with the No. 2 Houston Rockets starting on Sunday.

There to witness it was mom and Riley, who were seen moving and grooving with a victory dance with Steph’s oldest child looking so grown up and as tall as her 5-foot-8 mom now. Ayesha wrote on her Instagram Stories, “My Riley Roo and I. So proud of you @stephencurry30.”

Riley and Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram
Riley and Ayesha
Ayesha Curry/Instagram
Ayesha and Riley
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

How adorable to see Riley and her dancing yet again.

Steph has that look in his eyes and the Warriors aren’t your average 7 seed with all that experience and adding Jimmy Butler halfway through the season in which they’ve compiled one of the best records in the league since. As such, Riley and Ayesha hope to be dancing again come June.

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butle
Steph and Jimmy will be a lethal combo in the playoffs. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
