Stephen Curry, Michelle Obama team up for exciting new PLEZi Hydration sports drink
NBA superstar Stephen Curry is making a splash off of the court with his new collaboration with former First Lady Michelle Obama's PLEZi Nutrition.
Obama has been dedicated to promoting health and fitness and the Golden State Warriors star is joining the venture that's bringing a new sports drink to the market, PLEZi Hydration.
While a partnership was previously announced, PLEZi Hydration officially hits shelves on Wednesday, March 26.
"I’m excited to team up with PLEZi to launch PLEZi Hydration, a game-changing hydration beverage that I believe can make a real difference for anyone looking to perform at their best," Curry said in a statement.
"We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts—because the next generation deserves better."
The drink is available in three flavors: Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, and Orange Mango Twist. PLEZi Hydration has half of the sugar -- and no added sugar or artificial sweeteners -- as other sports hydration drinks. Along with having two times the electrolytes and seven times the potassium to help with recovery and performance, PLEZi Hydration includes a full daily dose of Vitamin C.
The healthy addition to the market gives customers a guilt-free way to stay hydrated without sacrificing any flavor. After getting an early taste of the product, PLEZi undeniably backs up its claim.
Compared to other leading brands in the hydration space, PLEZi packs a big punch with the Orange Mango Twist bringing a unique flavor to the space. The drink is best served chilled and keeps you feeling refreshed shortly after consuming.
“At PLEZi, we’re always thinking about how we can change the game when it comes to nutrition,” said Michelle Obama. “That’s why we’re thrilled to team up once again with our longtime friend, Stephen Curry, to create a drink that gives active people the hydration they need — and reduces what they don't. Created with the help and expertise of registered dietitians, PLEZi Hydration not only tastes great, but it also has more potassium, half the sugar, and less sodium.
"We’re excited to provide a delicious, healthier option for everyone who’s trying to get active and stay hydrated.”
PLEZi Hydration costs just $2.29 per 16.9 oz bottle and is available nationwide on Amazon and select locations in California.
You can keep up with the latest product details and locations where the drink is available by following @drinkPLEZi on Instagram and TikTok.