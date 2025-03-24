Steph Curry pens heartfelt birthday message for wife Ayesha on Warriors road trip
Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry have been together since teenagers in North Carolina. On Sunday, Ayesha celebrated her 36th birthday and got the sweetest birthday message from her husband.
While Steph is nursing a pelvic contusion after a hard fall, he traveled on the current Golden State Warriors road trip. The Warriors are off until Tuesday night when they play the Miami Heat, so they celebrated with Ayesha and her friends in Miami. Ayesha showed off a yummy-looking lunch a chef prepared.
Steph took to his Instagram later in the day to pen a beautiful note to the woman he’s been married to since 2011 and the mother of his four kids, as well as posted some sweet memories of her.
“Where do we begin to describe what you mean to me, our family, everyone who's been blessed enough to get to know you. You light the room up. Most caring and thoughtful person I know. Every role you fill in life you do it with a passion and energy that makes a true difference. A special moment happened back in the late 80's on 3/23. And I'm forever grateful for it and for you! Love you my woman. Bless up and happy birthday @ayeshacurry.”
What a beutiful note from the NBA star to his other half. Happy birthday, Ayesha Curry.