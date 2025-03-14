Ayesha Curry pens heartwarming Steph birthday note with hilarious photo
Steph Curry turned 37 on Friday, and the highlight of the day wasn’t on the basketball court, but his wife Ayesha Curry’s heartfelt post and hilarious photo.
The Golden State Warriors All-Star and his wife have been together since teenagers, and just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary where Ayesha, 35, posted an amazing baby face 19-year-old Steph picture.
The couple is still so adorable with their naughty pirate date night on Halloween, and their over-the-top kiss for NBA All-Star Weekend, and Ayesha crushing her man while in a bikini for a quick Cabo getaway.
For Steph’s big birthday, Ayesha dropped some kind words for him on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my baby @stephencurry30. The most incredible energy, vibe, human of all time. You're simply THE BEST. I can't wait to see what this next trip around the sun has in store. I'm so proud of you and always in awe of you. I just love you sooooo much. Happy Earth strong Errol. -xo Gina j 2007 😘.”
She followed it up by leading with this photo and set it to “You Sexy Thing” from Hot Chocolate.
She had a few other gems in there as well:
Steph and Ayesha have four kids together: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and new baby Caius, born in May of 2024.
Steph is a lucky man to have such a loving wife with a great sense of humor. Happy birthday, champ.
